Aspen Technology: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2021 5:38pm   Comments
Shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 41.89% year over year to $1.05, which missed the estimate of $1.11.

Revenue of $162,726,000 higher by 23.25% year over year, which missed the estimate of $169,390,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $4.98 and $5.22.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $705,000,000 and $729,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 28, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7sb59y3d

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $162.56

52-week low: $91.15

Price action over last quarter: down 0.72%

Company Description

Aspen Technology is a leading global supplier of software solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance in complex industrial environments. The company's AspenOne software platform helps improve process-oriented plant efficiency, and thereby lower capital intensity, increase working capital efficiency, and improve margins. Aspen was founded in 1981 and serves more than 2,300 customers in 32 countries.

 

