Recap: Antero Resources Q1 Earnings

Shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 576.92% year over year to $0.62, which beat the estimate of $0.54.

Revenue of $1,204,000,000 declined by 8.58% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,200,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Antero Resources hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $10.94

52-week low: $1.97

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.06%

Company Profile

Antero Resources, based in Denver, engages in the exploration for and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. At the end of 2020, the company reported proven reserves of 17.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. Production averaged approximately 3,578 million cubic feet of equivalent a day in 2020 at a ratio of 33% liquids and 67% natural gas.