Recap: Kaiser Aluminum Q1 Earnings

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 66.32% over the past year to $0.64, which beat the estimate of $0.57.

Revenue of $324,000,000 decreased by 12.27% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $355,530,000.

Guidance

Kaiser Aluminum Says Sees Additional $375M-$400M Revenue After Warrick Acquisition

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $129.81

Company's 52-week low was at $50.49

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.12%

Company Overview

Kaiser Aluminum Corp produces and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products primarily to industrial customers. The firm purchases primary and scrap aluminum, primarily from its five largest suppliers, and processes it into specialized value-added products. The company hedges its aluminum costs in an attempt to match commodity price changes between the time it purchases the raw materials and sells the finished products. Kaiser produces high-strength aluminum products for the aerospace industry, specialized aluminum extrusions for the automotive industry, and also sells products to customers in the general engineering industry. Nearly all of Kaiser's revenue is generated in the US, with the remainder coming from Canada. The company's operations are also located in the US and Canada.