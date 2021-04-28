Recap: Knoll Q1 Earnings

Shares of Knoll (NYSE:KNL) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 90.00% year over year to $0.04, which beat the estimate of $0.02.

Revenue of $264,200,000 decreased by 22.29% year over year, which missed the estimate of $270,230,000.

Looking Ahead

Knoll hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 28, 2021

Time: 05:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/udvknp89

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $24.70

52-week low: $8.67

Price action over last quarter: Up 52.30%

Company Overview

Knoll Inc designs and manufactures appliances for use both in the workplace and at home. The company's product portfolio includes furniture, textiles, leathers, accessories, and architectural and acoustical elements, via the brand's Knoll Office, KnollStudio, KnollTextiles, KnollExtra, Spinneybeck, Edelman Leather, and Holly Hunt. Knoll operates through Office and Lifestyle and Corporate segments.