Recap: Hologic Q2 Earnings

Shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 354.39% year over year to $2.59, which missed the estimate of $2.61.

Revenue of $1,538,000,000 higher by 103.41% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,540,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Q3 EPS expected to be between $1.00 and $1.15.

Q3 revenue expected between $1,000,000,000 and $1,070,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 28, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://events.globalmeet.com/Public/ClickToJoin/ZW5jPUdoMTlUeDlHZHhoVTB0TFNOUWNrK2RzaHl1NW5jVGVodEtGUTJ0WFZJNjRqaDM0NkNzNlZCZz09

Technicals

52-week high: $85.00

52-week low: $47.51

Price action over last quarter: down 12.77%

Company Overview

Hologic manufactures proprietary products for the healthcare needs of women. The company operates in five segments: breast health (44% of sales), diagnostics (39%) surgical (14%), and skeletal health (3%). While the company traditionally focused on breast health, the acquisition of Gen-Probe put greater emphasis on commercial diagnostics. The United States accounts for the largest portion of the firm's revenue (74%), followed by Europe (12%), Asia (9%), and other international markets (5%). Hologic is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.