2U: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 63.64% year over year to ($0.12), which beat the estimate of ($0.23).

Revenue of $232,473,000 higher by 32.48% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $219,490,000.

Looking Ahead

2U Sees FY21 Sales $925M-$955M Vs. $932.24M Est.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 28, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

Date: Apr 28, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM ET

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $59.74

52-week low: $21.77

Price action over last quarter: down 20.77%

Company Description

2U Inc provides educational technology services for nonprofit colleges and universities. It builds, delivers, and monitors educational platforms that enable online delivery of degree programs and alternative credentials such as short technical courses. The company provides cloud-based software-as-a-service platform and various technology-enabled services such as learning technology, live class application monitoring, content development, marketing, among others that help its clients to reach students globally. It is organized in two reportable business segments: Degree Program segment and Alternative Credential segment. The vast majority of revenue comes from the company's Degree Program segment, and most of the company's revenue is earned in the United States.