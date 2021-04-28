Will An Amazon Stock Split Be Delivered To Investors?

A potential Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock split and its implications were discussed Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money: Halftime Report."

What Happened: A rumored stock split for Amazon has recently been tossed around via various media sources. Some believe the split could happen as soon as Thursday when the e-commerce giant reports earnings.

Host Scott Wapner asked Jon Najarian if he thought a stock split would benefit it.

Although the company would remain the same, a stock split would make Amazon more attractive to some investors, Najarian said.

Joe Terranova, chief market strategist for Virtus Investment Partners, chimed in saying that he expects the stock split to take place.

The only question is "which stock gets tossed out of the Dow Jones Industrial," Terranova said, implying that Amazon might be added to the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) with a lower share price.

Terranova noted that he believes Amazon would take the place of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) in the DJIA .

Amazon is scheduled to report earnings after the close on Thursday.

Price Action: Amazon was up 1.20% at $3,458.50 at last check Wednesday afternoon.

