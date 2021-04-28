 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Will An Amazon Stock Split Be Delivered To Investors?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 28, 2021 5:14pm   Comments
Share:
Will An Amazon Stock Split Be Delivered To Investors?

A potential Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock split and its implications were discussed Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money: Halftime Report."

What Happened: A rumored stock split for Amazon has recently been tossed around via various media sources. Some believe the split could happen as soon as Thursday when the e-commerce giant reports earnings. 

Host Scott Wapner asked Jon Najarian if he thought a stock split would benefit it. 

Although the company would remain the same, a stock split would make Amazon more attractive to some investors, Najarian said. 

Joe Terranova, chief market strategist for Virtus Investment Partners, chimed in saying that he expects the stock split to take place.

The only question is "which stock gets tossed out of the Dow Jones Industrial," Terranova said, implying that Amazon might be added to the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) with a lower share price. 

Related Link: Could An Amazon Split Foreshadow Dow Jones Industrial Inclusion?

Terranova noted that he believes Amazon would take the place of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) in the DJIA .

Amazon is scheduled to report earnings after the close on Thursday. 

Related Link: Amazon Breaks Resistance, But Will It Hold?

Price Action: Amazon was up 1.20% at $3,458.50 at last check Wednesday afternoon. 

(Photo courtesy of Amazon)

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

With a Third Round of Stimulus Checks on the Way, Consumers Should Watch Out For These 5 Financial Scams
Time100 Most Influential Companies: What 61 Publicly Traded Companies Are On The Inaugural List?
Shapeways Lands SPAC Deal, Announces Desktop Metal Partnership
Could An Amazon Split Foreshadow Dow Jones Industrial Inclusion?
Coinbase, Digital Currency Group Make Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential Companies List Alongside Tesla, Amazon, Other Giants
Apple, Facebook And The Fed: Full Plate Later Today Means Market Could Hit Lull Ahead Of News
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Amazon CNBD Fast Money: Halftime Report IntelEarnings News Rumors Stock Split

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com