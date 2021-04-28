Earnings Preview: Compass Diversified Hldgs

Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE:CODI) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, April 29. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $0.38 and sales around $404.53 million. Compass Diversified Hldgs's loss in the same period a year ago was $0.26 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $333.45 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 246.15%. Revenue would be have grown 21.32% from the same quarter last year. Compass Diversified Hldgs's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.37 0.27 0.06 0.19 EPS Actual 0.55 0.08 -0.30 -0.26 Revenue Estimate 429.29 M 367.45 M 281.30 M 340.25 M Revenue Actual 474.78 M 418.90 M 333.63 M 333.45 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 25.44%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Compass Diversified Hldgs is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.