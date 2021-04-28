ResMed Earnings Preview

On Thursday, April 29, ResMed (NYSE:RMD) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts predict ResMed will report earnings of $1.28 per share on revenue of $801.83 million. ResMed reported a profit of $1.29 per share when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $769.46 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be down 0.78%. Sales would be up 4.21% from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 1.26 0.99 1.08 1.03 EPS Actual 1.41 1.27 1.33 1.29 Revenue Estimate 783.18 M 699.03 M 746.90 M 719.57 M Revenue Actual 800.01 M 751.94 M 770.34 M 769.46 M

Stock Performance

Shares of ResMed were trading at $210.79 as of April 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 35.58%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. ResMed is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.