United States Steel's Earnings: A Preview

United States Steel (NYSE:X) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, April 29. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for United States Steel's Q1 earnings.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see United States Steel reporting earnings of $0.91 per share on sales of $3.68 billion. In the same quarter last year, United States Steel reported a loss per share of $0.73 on revenue of $2.75 billion.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 224.66% increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be have grown 33.92% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -0.68 -1.45 -2.82 -0.88 EPS Actual -0.27 -1.21 -2.67 -0.73 Revenue Estimate 2.58 B 2.22 B 1.84 B 2.78 B Revenue Actual 2.56 B 2.34 B 2.09 B 2.75 B

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of United States Steel are up 202.03%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. United States Steel is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.