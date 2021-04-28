So What's Up With Boeing Today?

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) shares are trading lower by 1.4% at $239.10 after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter EPS results.

Boeing reported quarterly losses of $1.53 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of $1.16. Boeing also reported quarterly sales of $15.22 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $15.02 billion.

See Also: Options Traders Think Boeing May Be Ready For Liftoff

Boeing is a major aerospace and defense firm. With headquarters in Chicago, the firm operates in four segments, commercial airplanes, defense, space & security, global services, and Boeing capital.

Boeing's commercial airplanes segment generally produces about 60% of sales and two-thirds of operating profit, and it competes with Airbus SE (PINK: EADSY) in the production of aircraft ranging from 130 seats upwards.