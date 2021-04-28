Shopify Shares Are Trading Higher On Upbeat Q1 Earnings, Strong Margins
- Shopify Inc’s (NYSE: SHOP) first-quarter FY21 revenue rose 110% year-on-year to $988.6 million, exceeding analysts estimate of $865.48 million.
- Subscription Solutions revenue rose 71% to $320.7 million from higher merchant acquisition. Merchant Solutions revenue increased 137% to $668 million from Gross Merchandise Volume growth.
- Shopify’s momentum continued into 2021 as digital commerce tailwinds remained strong and merchants took advantage of the range of capabilities offered by the platform, CFO Amy Shapero said.
- The adjusted operating margin rose 2,300 basis points to 21%, recuperating from a negative margin during the year-ago period.
- Adjusted EPS rose 958% to $2.01, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73.
- The company generated $135.7 million in operating cash flow. It held $7.87 billion in cash and equivalents, reflecting $1.5 billion of net proceeds from the secondary offering.
- Price action: SHOP shares traded higher by 5.07% at $1,215.52 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.