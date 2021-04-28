Recap: Dana Q1 Earnings
Shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN) fell 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 40.43% year over year to $0.66, which beat the estimate of $0.47.
Revenue of $2,263,000,000 rose by 17.50% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,010,000,000.
Outlook
Dana sees FY21 EPS of $2.10-$2.60 and sales of $8.5B-$9.0B.
Details Of The Call
Date: Apr 28, 2021
Time: 09:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://danacorpevents.webex.com/mw3300/mywebex/default.do?nomenu=true&siteurl=danacorpevents&service=6&rnd=0.4471324444403545&main_url=https%3A%2F%2Fdanacorpevents.webex.com%2Fec3300%2Feventcenter%2Fevent%2FeventAction.do%3FtheAction%3Ddetail%26%26%26EMK%3D4832534b00000004f587f8c413bc137db6d7f94e6731c542bbf491bb0bd202753ac882fd455d3170%26siteurl%3Ddanacorpevents%26confViewID%3D190301968205395218%26encryptTicket%3DSDJTSwAAAARMvZqCuqVmSLEqtGi6LW6ln1BDcvgDJSutG7DuGxJNPg2%26
Price Action
52-week high: $28.34
52-week low: $8.55
Price action over last quarter: Up 24.19%
Company Description
Dana Inc is a supplier of driveline (axles, driveshafts, and transmissions), sealing, and thermal-management technologies for vehicles with both conventional and alternative-energy powertrains. The company produces for original-equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket for Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies (Light Vehicle), Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies (Commercial Vehicle), Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies (Off-Highway) and Power Technologies. Dana operates in generates the majority of its revenue from its light vehicle segment, selling primarily to Ford, Hyundai, Tata, Nissan, GM, and Toyota. The company's largest end market is North America.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News