Alkermes: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 1000.00% year over year to $0.11, which beat the estimate of ($0.02).

Revenue of $251,430,000 up by 2.12% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $233,450,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Alkermes hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 28, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/73uk48jn

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $23.92

52-week low: $13.03

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.28%

Company Description

Alkermes PLC is a fully integrated global biotechnology company that applies its proprietary technologies to research, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products designed for unmet medical needs in major therapeutic areas. The company utilizes several collaborative arrangements to develop and commercialize products and, in so doing, to access technological, financial, marketing, manufacturing, and other resources. Alkermes either purchases active drug products from third parties or receives them from its third-party licensees to formulate products using its technologies.