Recap: Surmodics Q2 Earnings

Shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 1450.00% over the past year to $0.62, which missed the estimate of $0.63.

Revenue of $34,995,000 higher by 53.34% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $32,950,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 28, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3kon824t

Price Action

52-week high: $59.75

52-week low: $33.45

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.84%

Company Profile

Surmodics Inc is a provider of surface modification and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry. The company's mission is to improve the treatment and detection of disease by using our technology to provide solutions to a difficult medical device and diagnostic challenges. It has two reportable segments: Medical device unit and Vitro diagnostics unit. Surmodics derives most of its revenue from the Medical device segment.