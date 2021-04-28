Recap: Boeing Q1 Earnings

Shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 10.00% year over year to ($1.53), which missed the estimate of ($1.16).

Revenue of $15,217,000,000 decreased by 10.00% year over year, which beat the estimate of $15,020,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Boeing hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 28, 2021

Time: 10:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/ba/mediaframe/44041/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $278.57

Company's 52-week low was at $113.89

Price action over last quarter: Up 23.06%

Company Overview

Boeing is a major aerospace and defense firm. With headquarters in Chicago, the firm operates in four segments, commercial airplanes, defense, space & security, global services, and Boeing capital. Boeing's commercial airplanes segment generally produces about 60% of sales and two-thirds of operating profit, and it competes with Airbus in the production of aircraft ranging from 130 seats upwards. Boeing's defense, space & security segment competes with Lockheed, Northrop, and several other firms to create military aircraft and weaponry. The defense segment produces about 25% of sales and 13% of operating profit, respectively. Boeing's global services segment provides aftermarket servicing to commercial and military aircraft and produces about 15% of sales and 21% of operating profit.