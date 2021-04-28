 Skip to main content

Saia: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2021 7:43am   Comments
Shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 32.08% over the past year to $1.40, which beat the estimate of $1.37.

Revenue of $484,074,000 up by 8.44% year over year, which beat the estimate of $476,560,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 28, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/eo3qyz89

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $247.60

Company's 52-week low was at $82.13

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.67%

Company Profile

Saia Inc is a transportation company. The company through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across the United States. It generates revenues from the transportation of freight.

 

