Virtus Investment: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Virtus Investment (NASDAQ:VRTS) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 104.22% year over year to $6.78, which beat the estimate of $5.44.

Revenue of $216,897,000 up by 50.03% year over year, which beat the estimate of $173,020,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Virtus Investment hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 28, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/oakxtd78

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $270.00

52-week low: $75.20

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.23%

Company Description

Virtus Investment Partners Inc provides investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds, exchange-traded funds, and variable insurance funds. Geographically, the activities are carried out through the region of the US and the group generates revenue through investment management fees, distribution and service fees and administration and shareholder service fees.