Recap: Automatic Data Processing Q3 Earnings

Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) decreased 2.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 1.56% over the past year to $1.89, which beat the estimate of $1.82.

Revenue of $4,102,000,000 up by 1.33% year over year, which beat the estimate of $4,080,000,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $5.92 and $5.98.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $14,882,000,000 and $15,028,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 28, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://investors.adp.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $197.28

Company's 52-week low was at $127.31

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.14%

Company Overview

ADP competes in the human resources administration services industry. It provides services that satisfy companies' human resources needs, such as payroll processing and benefits administration. ADP was founded in 1949 and has its headquarters in Roseland, New Jersey.