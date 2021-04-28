Recap: Automatic Data Processing Q3 Earnings
Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) decreased 2.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 1.56% over the past year to $1.89, which beat the estimate of $1.82.
Revenue of $4,102,000,000 up by 1.33% year over year, which beat the estimate of $4,080,000,000.
Guidance
The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $5.92 and $5.98.
The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $14,882,000,000 and $15,028,000,000.
Conference Call Details
Date: Apr 28, 2021
Time: 08:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://investors.adp.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $197.28
Company's 52-week low was at $127.31
Price action over last quarter: Up 15.14%
Company Overview
ADP competes in the human resources administration services industry. It provides services that satisfy companies' human resources needs, such as payroll processing and benefits administration. ADP was founded in 1949 and has its headquarters in Roseland, New Jersey.
