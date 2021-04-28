Yum Brands: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) moved higher by 1.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 67.19% over the past year to $1.07, which beat the estimate of $0.87.

Revenue of $1,486,000,000 up by 17.66% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,450,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 28, 2021

Time: 08:15 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/yum/mediaframe/44202/indexr.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $118.97

52-week low: $77.58

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.02%

Company Description

Yum Brands is a U.S.-based restaurant operator featuring a portfolio of four brands: KFC (25,000 global units), Pizza Hut (17,600 units), Taco Bell (7,400 units), and The Habit Burger (290 units). With $50 billion in 2020 systemwide sales, the firm is the second-largest restaurant company in the world, behind McDonald's ($90 billion) but ahead of Restaurant Brands International ($31 billion) and Starbucks ($19 billion). Yum is 98% franchised, with the largest franchisee, Yum China, created via a 2016 spin-off transaction (after which Yum China agreed to pay 3% royalties to Yum Brands in perpetuity). Yum is the newest evolution of Tricon Brands, formerly a division of PepsiCo, and generates the bulk of its revenue from franchise royalties and marketing contributions.