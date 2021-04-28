 Skip to main content

Recap: Steven Madden Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2021 7:30am   Comments
Shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) fell 2.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 106.25% over the past year to $0.33, which beat the estimate of $0.17.

Revenue of $358,901,000 higher by 0.90% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $335,280,000.

Guidance

Steve Madden sees Q2 EPS of $0.26-$0.28 and sales of $360M-$365M .

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 28, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dq4rk5r4

Technicals

52-week high: $42.62

Company's 52-week low was at $17.83

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.19%

Company Overview

Steven Madden Ltd designs and sells brand-name and private-label footwear and accessories. Its products are geared toward fashion-conscious adults and children. The company sells its products through department stores and other retailers as well as its own stores and websites. Nearly all of the company's revenue comes from three of its segments. The wholesale footwear segment accounts for the majority of revenue, while the wholesale accessories and retail segments contribute sizable amounts. Geographically, most sales are in North America and South Africa, but the company's products also reach Europe, Asia, and Australia.

 

