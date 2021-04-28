 Skip to main content

Garmin: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2021 7:21am   Comments
Shares of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 29.67% year over year to $1.18, which beat the estimate of $0.89.

Revenue of $1,072,000,000 higher by 25.22% year over year, which beat the estimate of $937,680,000.

Guidance

Garmin hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 28, 2021

Time: 10:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/events/

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $142.94

Company's 52-week low was at $76.02

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.60%

Company Description

Garmin produces GPS-enabled hardware and software for five verticals: fitness, outdoors, auto, aviation, and marine. The company relies on licensing mapping data to enable its hardware specialized for often niche activities like scuba diving or sailing. Garmin operates in 100 countries and sells its products via distributors as well as relationships with original equipment manufacturers.

 

