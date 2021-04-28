Recap: Humana Q1 Earnings

Shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) were flatin pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 42.04% year over year to $7.67, which beat the estimate of $7.07.

Revenue of $20,753,000,000 higher by 9.60% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $20,520,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $21.25 and $21.75.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 28, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/u3q922mt

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $474.70

52-week low: $359.46

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.54%

Company Profile

Humana is one of the largest private health insurers in the U.S. with a focus on administering Medicare Advantage plans. The firm has built a niche specializing in government-sponsored programs, with nearly all its medical membership stemming from individual and group Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and the military's Tricare program. The firm is also a leader in stand-alone prescription drug plans for seniors enrolled in traditional fee-for-service Medicare. Humana offers employer-based plans primarily for small businesses along with specialty insurance offerings such as dental, vision, and life. Beyond medical insurance, the company provides other healthcare services, including primary-care services and pharmacy benefit management.