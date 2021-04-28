 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Spotify Technology: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2021 7:17am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) decreased 9.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 36.36% year over year to ($0.30), which beat the estimate of ($0.48).

Revenue of $2,589,000,000 up by 27.04% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,580,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 28, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.spotify.com%2F&eventid=3083436&sessionid=1&key=80CE582A73A0D005369BE50DCCC7BAE2&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $387.44

52-week low: $139.01

Price action over last quarter: down 15.42%

Company Profile

Spotify, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, is one of the world's largest music streaming service providers, with over 150 million total listeners. The firm monetizes its users through both a paid subscription model, referred to as its premium service, and an ad-based model, referred to as its ad-supported service. Revenue from premium and ad-supported services represented 90% and 10% of Spotify's 2017 total revenue, respectively.

 

Related Articles (SPOT)

Earnings Scheduled For April 28, 2021
Apple To Face EU Antitrust Music Based On Spotify Complaint This Week: Report
Spotify Retaliates With New Podcast Launch Following Apple's Recent Monetizing Move
Spotify Founder In Talks To Buy Arsenal: Here's How It Could Boost Manchester United's Stock
Why Spotify's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Facebook Presents Miniplayer For Streaming Spotify From Facebook App
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com