Stanley Black & Decker: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 160.83% year over year to $3.13, which beat the estimate of $2.55.

Revenue of $4,197,000,000 up by 34.13% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,960,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $10.70 and $11.00.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 28, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/z6gn2gwo

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $211.42

Company's 52-week low was at $97.64

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.85%

Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker Inc is a manufacturer of hand and power tools. The company operates three business segments: tools and storage, security, and industrial. Tools and storage, the largest segment by revenue, sells hand tools and power tools to professional end-users, distributors, retail consumers, and industrial customers. Security installs electronic security systems and provides electronic security services including alarm monitoring and video surveillance. Industrial sells engineered fastening products such as stud-welding systems, blind inserts and tools, and engineered plastic and mechanical fasteners. The largest end market is the United States of America.