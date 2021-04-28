Recap: Entergy Q1 Earnings
Shares of Entergy (NYSE:ETR) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 28.95% year over year to $1.47, which beat the estimate of $1.21.
Revenue of $2,845,000,000 rose by 17.22% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,480,000,000.
Outlook
The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $5.80 and $6.10.
Details Of The Call
Date: Apr 28, 2021
Time: 11:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2qoe36e5
Price Action
52-week high: $113.36
Company's 52-week low was at $85.78
Price action over last quarter: Up 21.01%
Company Overview
Entergy is an integrated utility with approximately 22 gigawatts of regulated utility-owned power generation capacity. It has shrunk its merchant generation business and plans to retire its remaining operating merchant nuclear unit in Michigan in 2022. Its five regulated integrated utilities generate and distribute electricity to about 3 million customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
