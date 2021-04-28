Recap: Avery Dennison Q1 Earnings

Shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 44.58% year over year to $2.40, which beat the estimate of $2.03.

Revenue of $2,051,000,000 higher by 19.04% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,930,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $8.40 and $8.80.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 28, 2021

Time: 01:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/trjj8daa

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $205.49

52-week low: $98.84

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.31%

Company Overview

Avery Dennison manufactures pressure-sensitive materials, merchandise tags, and labels. The company also runs a specialty converting business that produces radio-frequency identification inlays and labels. Avery Dennison draws a significant amount of revenue from outside the United States, with international operations accounting for the majority of total sales.