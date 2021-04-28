 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Avery Dennison Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2021 7:19am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 44.58% year over year to $2.40, which beat the estimate of $2.03.

Revenue of $2,051,000,000 higher by 19.04% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,930,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $8.40 and $8.80.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 28, 2021

Time: 01:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/trjj8daa

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $205.49

52-week low: $98.84

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.31%

Company Overview

Avery Dennison manufactures pressure-sensitive materials, merchandise tags, and labels. The company also runs a specialty converting business that produces radio-frequency identification inlays and labels. Avery Dennison draws a significant amount of revenue from outside the United States, with international operations accounting for the majority of total sales.

 

Related Articles (AVY)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 17, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com