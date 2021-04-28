Evercore: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Evercore (NYSE:EVR) fell 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 171.90% over the past year to $3.29, which beat the estimate of $2.56.

Revenue of $669,904,000 up by 54.01% year over year, which beat the estimate of $566,010,000.

Outlook

Evercore hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 28, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/znbxt74q

Price Action

52-week high: $144.13

Company's 52-week low was at $44.41

Price action over last quarter: Up 22.90%

Company Profile

Evercore is an independent investment bank that derives the majority of its revenue from financial advisory, including merger, acquisition, and restructuring advisory. It also has institutional equities and investment management businesses that account for around 20% of net revenue. The company was founded in 1996 and went public in 2006. Evercore had approximately 1,800 employees at the end of 2020, and about 75% of the company's revenue is derived from the United States.