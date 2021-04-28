 Skip to main content

Recap: LivaNova Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2021 7:13am   Comments
Shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 6.06% year over year to $0.35, which beat the estimate of $0.15.

Revenue of $247,600,000 rose by 2.15% year over year, which beat the estimate of $232,300,000.

Looking Ahead

LivaNova hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

LivaNova hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 28, 2021

Time: 07:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ah4w6462

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $85.17

Company's 52-week low was at $41.07

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.06%

Company Description

U.K.-based LivaNova was born of a combination between Cyberonics in the U.S. and Sorin in Italy. The medical device firm is primarily focused on cardiovascular and cardiopulmonary solutions (with surgical heart valves, heart-lung machines, and oxygenation equipment) as well as neuromodulation devices for treatment-resistant epilepsy and depression. LivaNova derives roughly half of its revenue from the U.S. market, another 21% from Europe, and the remainder from the rest of the world.

 

