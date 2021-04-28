8 Stocks To Watch For April 28, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) to report quarterly earnings at $2.30 per share on revenue of $8.88 billion before the opening bell. General Dynamics shares rose 0.4% to close at $185.89 on Tuesday.
- Analysts are expecting Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) to have earned $0.99 per share on revenue of $77.35 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Apple shares fell 0.2% to $134.12 in pre-market trading.
- Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and also announced a $50 billion Class C capital stock buyback program. Alphabet shares gained 4.2% to $2,388.11 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) to report quarterly earnings at $2.37 per share on revenue of $23.67 billion after the closing bell. Facebook shares gained 1.7% to $308.70 in pre-market trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- After the markets close, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $32.23 billion. Ford shares gained 0.2% to $12.52 in pre-market trading.
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter on Tuesday. However, Microsoft shares fell 2.2% to $256.13 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts expect Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) to report quarterly loss at $1.16 per share on revenue of $15.02 billion before the opening bell. Boeing shares fell 0.1% to $242.40 in pre-market trading.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and issued strong Q2 sales guidance. AMD shares rose 4.2% to $88.80 in the pre-market trading session.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga