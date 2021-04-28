Earnings Scheduled For April 28, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $758.77 million.

• Melco Resorts and Enter (NASDAQ:MLCO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $591.26 million.

• Studio City Intl Hldgs (NYSE:MSC) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $4.08 billion.

• Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Amphenol (NYSE:APH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $2.18 billion.

• The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $269.66 million.

• Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.

• Dynex Cap (NYSE:DX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $14.23 million.

• Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $836.99 million.

• General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.30 per share on revenue of $8.88 billion.

• CGI (NYSE:GIB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion.

• Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $296.63 million.

• Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $426.64 million.

• Mastech Digital (AMEX:MHH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $50.08 million.

• Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.54 per share on revenue of $2.62 billion.

• Superior Gr of Cos (NASDAQ:SGC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $123.33 million.

• SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $308.40 million.

• Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion.

• Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $68.88 million.

• Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $927.90 million.

• Ryder System (NYSE:R) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $2.14 billion.

• Hess (NYSE:HES) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.

• Rollins (NYSE:ROL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $518.25 million.

• Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $476.56 million.

• Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $32.95 million.

• Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $54.97 million.

• Silgan Hldgs (NASDAQ:SLGN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.

• Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $244.62 million.

• Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $242.11 million.

• Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $233.45 million.

• Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $385.13 million.

• Boeing (NYSE:BA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.16 per share on revenue of $15.02 billion.

• Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $493.55 million.

• Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $110.56 million.

• CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

• Dana (NYSE:DAN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion.

• Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $7.94 billion.

• Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $2.77 billion.

• Driven Brands Holdings (NASDAQ:DRVN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $292.25 million.

• Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $937.68 million.

• Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.

• Masco (NYSE:MAS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.83 billion.

• Moody's (NYSE:MCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.82 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.

• Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion.

• The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.16 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion.

• Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $859.86 million.

• Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion.

• Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.28 per share on revenue of $48.03 million.

• Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $2.58 billion.

• Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWT) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TEVA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $4.02 billion.

• Virtus Investment (NASDAQ:VRTS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.44 per share on revenue of $173.02 million.

• Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $407.29 million.

• Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.

• Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $5.53 billion.

• Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $335.28 million.

• Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $21.64 million.

• Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.59 per share on revenue of $785.54 million.

• Timken (NYSE:TKR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $980.60 million.

• Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.

• Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $494.74 million.

• Marine Prods (NYSE:MPX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $74.34 million.

• RPC (NYSE:RES) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $157.61 million.

• Brink's (NYSE:BCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $985.22 million.

• Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $2.62 billion.

• Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $50.53 million.

• Entergy (NYSE:ETR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $2.48 billion.

• Humana (NYSE:HUM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $7.07 per share on revenue of $20.52 billion.

• Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $283.66 million.

• Travel+Leisure (NYSE:TNL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $579.07 million.

• Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.81 per share on revenue of $421.44 million.

• First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $12.11 per share on revenue of $466.91 million.

• Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion.

• Banco Santander (NYSE:BSBR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $3.30 billion.

• CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $464.00 million.

• Evercore (NYSE:EVR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.56 per share on revenue of $566.01 million.

• Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $349.81 million.

• LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $232.30 million.

• Owens-Corning (NYSE:OC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $1.83 billion.

• Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.55 per share on revenue of $3.96 billion.

• Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.

• Pilgrims Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $3.26 billion.

• SJW Gr (NYSE:SJW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $119.50 million.

• Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $129.77 million.

• ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $665.14 million.

• Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion.

• Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $24.83 million.

• Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $176.82 million.

• North American (NYSE:NOA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $54.97 million.

• Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $430.93 million.

• Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $226.33 million.

• Celestica (NYSE:CLS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.

• Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $187.98 million.

• Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $235.78 million.

• Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $141.43 million.

• VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $153.29 million.

• Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $658.26 million.

• Markel (NYSE:MKL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $10.50 per share on revenue of $2.47 billion.

• Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $207.03 million.

• Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $37.01 million.

• Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $691.52 million.

• Gold Resource (AMEX:GORO) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• HNI (NYSE:HNI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $458.91 million.

• Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.

• Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $355.53 million.

• Kraton (NYSE:KRA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $400.81 million.

• Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.46 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.

• O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.47 per share on revenue of $2.86 billion.

• Unifi (NYSE:UFI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $166.97 million.

• Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $332.97 million.

• FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $183.00 million.

• Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $36.96 million.

• O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

• Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $288.91 million.

• Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $220.92 million.

• Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.

• ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $548.26 million.

• Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.

• Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $53.46 million.

• Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $75.30 million.

• Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $69.23 million.

• Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $604.21 million.

• CNO Finl Group (NYSE:CNO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $888.19 million.

• Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $2.96 billion.

• Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Faro Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $76.11 million.

• Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $469.79 million.

• Knoll (NYSE:KNL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $270.23 million.

• Mid-America Apartment (NYSE:MAA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $423.78 million.

• Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $243.75 million.

• MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE:MGM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.85 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion.

• Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.64 per share on revenue of $6.07 billion.

• Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $263.04 million.

• Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $21.42 per share on revenue of $452.57 million.

• Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $291.82 million.

• Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $567.78 million.

• Piedmont Office Realty (NYSE:PDM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $131.00 million.

• Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $174.90 million.

• Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.31 per share on revenue of $2.32 billion.

• RenaissanceRe Holdings (NYSE:RNR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $960.68 million.

• Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $24.54 million.

• Selective Insurance Gr (NASDAQ:SIGI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $711.94 million.

• Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $840.51 million.

• United Rentals (NYSE:URI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.07 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion.

• Universal Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:UVE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $249.14 million.

• Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $64.66 million.

• Washington REIT (NYSE:WRE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $69.43 million.

• Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $215.90 million.

• Hersha Hospitality (NYSE:HT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.79 per share on revenue of $43.44 million.

• Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ:INOV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $174.09 million.

• Ribbon Comms (NASDAQ:RBBN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $193.52 million.

• Spok Holdings (NASDAQ:SPOK) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• LendingClub (NYSE:LC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.76 per share on revenue of $87.28 million.

• Aflac (NYSE:AFL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $5.54 billion.

• Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $12.07 million.

• Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $544.86 million.

• Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $2.49 billion.

• Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $4.59 billion.

• Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.70 billion.

• AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $29.05 million.

• Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $169.39 million.

• Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $802.45 million.

• Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion.

• Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $526.92 million.

• Conmed (NYSE:CNMD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $216.88 million.

• Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.

• Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $308.09 million.

• Ford Motor (NYSE:F) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $32.23 billion.

• Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.37 per share on revenue of $23.67 billion.

• Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $36.59 million.

• Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $52.95 million.

• LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $99.19 million.

• MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $59.90 million.

• Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $204.63 million.

• MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $533.98 million.

• ServiceSource Intl (NASDAQ:SREV) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• South State (NASDAQ:SSB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $360.81 million.

• TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $511.08 million.

• Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $392.47 million.

• Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $225.21 million.

• Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.

• Welltower (NYSE:WELL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.

• Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $64.97 million.

• Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.61 per share on revenue of $1.54 billion.

• icad (NASDAQ:ICAD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $7.92 million.

• 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $219.49 million.

• Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $77.35 billion.

• Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $54.21 million.

• Align Tech (NASDAQ:ALGN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $816.13 million.

• Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $581.63 million.

• Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.62 per share on revenue of $2.27 million.

• Ashland Global Holdings (NYSE:ASH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $635.66 million.

• Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $400.00 thousand.

• Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $431.81 million.

• Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $502.33 million.

• CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $35.76 million.

• Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $123.46 million.

• Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $999.80 million.

• CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $271.45 million.

• Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $130.21 million.

• Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $6.27 million.

• Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $250.51 million.

• eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $2.97 billion.

• Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $717.49 million.

• Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $505.26 million.

• Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $253.85 million.

• GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $522.26 million.

• Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $58.95 million.

• Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $3.86 per share on revenue of $63.70 million.

• John B Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $202.70 million.

• LG Display Co (NYSE:LPL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $6.35 billion.

• Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $821.82 million.

• McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $127.96 million.

• MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $308.54 million.

• Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $3.28 billion.

• MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE:NOVA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $43.53 million.

• ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.

• Bank of N.T Butterfield (NYSE:NTB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $122.24 million.

• Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $69.40 million.

• OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $498.46 million.

• Orion Gr Hldgs (NYSE:ORN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $155.10 million.

• Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $306.64 million.

• Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $42.09 million.

• Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $731.88 million.

• PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $416.19 million.

• Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $7.62 billion.

• RiceBran Tech (NASDAQ:RIBT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $7.77 million.

• Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.18 per share on revenue of $2.29 billion.• Companhia Siderurgica (NYSE:SID) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion.

• SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $451.92 million.

• Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $581.96 million.

• Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $610.12 million.

• Westwood Holdings Gr (NYSE:WHG) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.