Recap: Calix Q1 Earnings

Shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 1075.00% year over year to $0.39, which beat the estimate of $0.19.

Revenue of $162,074,000 rose by 59.39% year over year, which beat the estimate of $150,460,000.

Outlook

Q2 EPS expected between $0.24 and $0.28.

Q2 revenue expected to be between $157,000,000 and $163,000,000.

Technicals

52-week high: $48.78

Company's 52-week low was at $8.42

Price action over last quarter: Up 38.38%

Company Description

Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. The company's customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their business and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. This is the Calix mission; to enable communications service providers of all sizes to simplify, excite and grow.