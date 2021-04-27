Recap: Trustmark Q1 Earnings

Shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 105.00% over the past year to $0.82, which beat the estimate of $0.62.

Revenue of $165,813,000 decreased by 3.78% year over year, which missed the estimate of $167,480,000.

Looking Ahead

Trustmark hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $36.31

52-week low: $20.08

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.48%

Company Profile

Trustmark Corp with over $12 billion in assets and more than 200 branches, Trustmark provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services in Mississippi, Alabama, Memphis, Houston, and the Florida Panhandle. Roughly 65% of its loans are in Mississippi, 12% in Houston, 10% in Alabama, and the rest are split between Memphis and Florida. Around three-fourths of its revenue comes from general banking, while insurance and wealth management services combine for roughly 10%.