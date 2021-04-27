Recap: ATN International Q1 Earnings

Shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 383.33% year over year to $0.17, which beat the estimate of $0.01.

Revenue of $124,510,000 higher by 12.27% year over year, which beat the estimate of $122,450,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

ATN International hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $79.64

Company's 52-week low was at $40.99

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.48%

Company Overview

ATN International Inc is a telecommunications and utilities company. The company derives revenues from wireless and wireline communication services, solar power services, and terrestrial and submarine fiber optic services. Atlantic Tele-Network has operations in North America, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. Wireless services are provided in North America, Bermuda, and the Caribbean, whereas wireline services are only provided within North America and the Caribbean. From a product perspective, the majority of revenue stems from the provision of wireless and wireline services. Atlantic Tele-Network is an owner of telecommunications infrastructure, such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic cables.