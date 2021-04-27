Recap: IDEX Q1 Earnings

Shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 13.53% year over year to $1.51, which beat the estimate of $1.41.

Revenue of $652,036,000 higher by 9.69% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $634,850,000.

Looking Ahead

Q2 EPS expected between $1.60 and $1.63.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $228.06

Company's 52-week low was at $141.86

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.29%

Company Description

Idex manufactures pumps, flow meters, valves, and fluidic systems for customers in a variety of end markets, including industrial, fire & safety, life science, and water. The firm's business is organized into three segments: fluid & metering technologies, health & science technologies, and fire & safety and diversified products. Based in Lake Forest, Illinois, Idex has manufacturing operations in over 20 countries and has over 7,000 employees. The company generated $2.4 billion in revenue and $537 million in adjusted operating income in 2020.