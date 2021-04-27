Recap: Lydall Q1 Earnings

Shares of Lydall (NYSE:LDL) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 75.00% year over year to $0.35, which beat the estimate of $0.19.

Revenue of $227,099,000 rose by 13.25% year over year, which beat the estimate of $207,300,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $42.06

52-week low: $8.47

Price action over last quarter: down 5.02%

Company Description

Lydall Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers, medical filtration media and devices. The company's products are primarily sold directly to customers through an internal sales force and distributed via common carrier. Its reportable segments were Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens and Thermal Acoustical Solutions. It derives most of its revenues from the United States of America.