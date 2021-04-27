 Skip to main content

2 Blue-Chip Delivery Stocks Gap Up On Earnings
Tyler Bundy , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 27, 2021 6:09pm
2 Blue-Chip Delivery Stocks Gap Up On Earnings

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) and FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) are two stocks that gapped higher Tuesday.

UPS is moving up after the company reported better-than-expected EPS and sales results, while FedEx is trading higher as a sympathy.

Below is a technical look at the charts.

upsdaily4-27-21.png

UPS Daily Chart Analysis

  • Starting last May and ending in August, UPS stock made a strong bullish run in 2020. The stock gapped up Tuesday past a potential area of resistance.
  • The stock is trading above both the 50-day moving average (green) as well as the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating sentiment in the stock has been bullish recently.
  • These moving averages may both hold as support levels in the future.

Key Levels To Watch

  • The stock held $180 as resistance in the past before gapping above the level Tuesday.
  • This $180 was a resistance as the stock struggled to cross above this area. Now the stock needs to hold this area as support.
  • If the $180 level is able to hold as support, and the price can consolidate above this level, then the price could see higher moves.
  • If the stock fails to hold $180 as support, it would have room to fall to $156 before potentially finding support again, as $156 was previously able to hold as support.

fdxdaily4-27-21.png

FedEx Daily Chart Analysis

  • FedEx stock looks to be nearing the end of what technical traders may call an ascending triangle pattern.
  • The stock is trading above both the 50-day moving average (green) as well as the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating sentiment in the stock has been bullish recently.
  • These moving averages may both hold as support levels in the future.

Key Levels To Watch

  • The stock has been building higher lows throughout the year into an ascending triangle pattern.
  • The ascending triangle shows a flat top resistance near the $300 level as this is a price level where sellers have always previously been able to push the price back down.
  • A break above flat top resistance with consolidation gives the stock a chance to push higher.
  • A break below the higher lows may cause the overall trend to change.

FedEx is the top holding and UPS is a top 10 holding in the iShares Transportation Average ETF (NYSE: IYT)

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Earnings Long Ideas News Sector ETFs Short Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas ETFs

