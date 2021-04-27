Visa: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Visa (NYSE:V) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 0.72% year over year to $1.38, which beat the estimate of $1.27.

Revenue of $5,729,000,000 declined by 2.14% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $5,550,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Visa hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.visa.com%2F&eventid=3081436&sessionid=1&key=92A3EACEC9A69D1ED3AA31568AD4EFA6®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $232.95

Company's 52-week low was at $164.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.05%

Company Overview

Visa is the largest payment processor in the world. In fiscal 2020, it processed almost $9 trillion in purchase transactions. Visa operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 160 currencies. Its systems are capable of processing over 65,000 transactions per second.