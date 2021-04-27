Microsoft: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 39.29% over the past year to $1.95, which beat the estimate of $1.78.

Revenue of $41,706,000,000 up by 19.09% year over year, which beat the estimate of $41,030,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Microsoft hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 05:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://mediastream.microsoft.com/events/2021/MSQuarterlyEarningsImage/FY21_Q3_Earnings_Call_Slate_HOLD.png

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $262.44

Company's 52-week low was at $169.39

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.88%

Company Description

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).