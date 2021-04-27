 Skip to main content

Josh Brown On Apple: 'Maybe The Greatest Business In The History Of Mankind'
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 27, 2021 2:49pm   Comments
Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) will ultimately reward long-term investors, Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown said Tuesday on CNBC's "Fast Money: Halftime Report."

Over the last five years, Apple's stock has been compounding at an annualized rate of 40% a year, Brown said.

"This is maybe the greatest business in the history of mankind," he said.

Wait for the company to make a mistake and disappoint before getting bearish, he said, adding that the company has yet to do so.

Apple Analyst Preview: Host Scott Wapner said JPMorgan reiterated its Overweight rating and $150 price target for Apple ahead of the earnings report, citing an iPhone that beat expectations, Mac and iPad strength and resilient services growth.

Related Link: Why Lebenthal Sees Apple, Amazon Stock Reaching New All-Time Highs After Earnings

Apple is set to report earnings Wednesday after the close. Average analyst estimates are calling for earnings per share of 99 cents and revenue of $77.29 billion. 

AAPL Price Action: Apple was down 0.14%  at $134.52 at last check Tuesday. 

Photo courtesy of Apple. 

Latest Ratings for AAPL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Apr 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Apr 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight

Posted-In: CNBC Josh BrownEarnings News Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech Media Best of Benzinga

