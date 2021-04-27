Josh Brown On Apple: 'Maybe The Greatest Business In The History Of Mankind'

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) will ultimately reward long-term investors, Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown said Tuesday on CNBC's "Fast Money: Halftime Report."

Over the last five years, Apple's stock has been compounding at an annualized rate of 40% a year, Brown said.

"This is maybe the greatest business in the history of mankind," he said.

Wait for the company to make a mistake and disappoint before getting bearish, he said, adding that the company has yet to do so.

Apple Analyst Preview: Host Scott Wapner said JPMorgan reiterated its Overweight rating and $150 price target for Apple ahead of the earnings report, citing an iPhone that beat expectations, Mac and iPad strength and resilient services growth.

Apple is set to report earnings Wednesday after the close. Average analyst estimates are calling for earnings per share of 99 cents and revenue of $77.29 billion.

AAPL Price Action: Apple was down 0.14% at $134.52 at last check Tuesday.

Photo courtesy of Apple.