 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ROCE Insights For Lyft

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2021 11:32am   Comments
Share:

In Q4, Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) posted sales of $569.90 million. Earnings were up 0.02%, but Lyft still reported an overall loss of $453.43 million. In Q3, Lyft brought in $499.74 million in sales but lost $453.35 million in earnings.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Lyft's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q4, Lyft posted an ROCE of -0.27%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In Lyft's case, the ROCE ratio shows the amount of assets may not be helping the company achieve higher returns. Investors may take this into account before making any long-term financial decisions.

Q4 Earnings Insight

Lyft reported Q4 earnings per share at $-0.59/share, which beat analyst predictions of $-0.72/share.

 

Related Articles (LYFT)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 27, 2021
Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Uber, Lyft Or GE?
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Lyft To Sell Self-Driving Unit To Toyota In $550M All-Cash Deal
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Earnings, Fed Meeting
7 Stocks To Watch For April 27, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCEEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com