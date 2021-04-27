 Skip to main content

What's Going On With UPS Stock Today?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2021 11:02am   Comments
What's Going On With UPS Stock Today?

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) shares are trading higher by 11% at $195.20 after the company reported better-than-expected EPS and sales results.

UPS reported quarterly earnings of $2.77 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.72. The company reported quarterly sales of $22.90 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $20.49 billion.

As the world's largest parcel delivery company, UPS manages a massive fleet of more than 500 planes and 100,000 vehicles, along with many hundreds of sorting facilities, to deliver an average of about 22 million packages per day to residences and businesses across the globe.

