Earnings Preview: LSB Industries

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, April 28. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for LSB Industries's Q1 earnings.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

LSB Industries's per-share loss will be near $0.48 on sales of $99.19 million, according to Wall Street analysts. LSB Industries's loss in the same period a year ago was $1.01 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $83.41 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 52.48% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be have grown 18.92% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the LSB Industries's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -0.89 -0.96 -0.28 -0.78 EPS Actual -1.12 -1.06 -0.34 -1.01 Revenue Estimate 79.93 M 75.32 M 91.44 M 87.04 M Revenue Actual 88.90 M 73.97 M 105.03 M 83.41 M

Stock Performance

Shares of LSB Industries were trading at $6.64 as of April 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 192.92%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. LSB Industries is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.