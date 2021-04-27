Earnings Outlook for Conmed

Conmed (NYSE:CNMD) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, April 28. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q1 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on Conmed management projections, analysts predict EPS of $0.44 on revenue of $216.88 million. Conmed EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.51. Revenue was $214.01 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 13.73% decline in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be have grown 1.34% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.76 0.23 -0.95 0.54 EPS Actual 0.84 0.88 -0.07 0.51 Revenue Estimate 262.94 M 205.92 M 126.59 M 221.71 M Revenue Actual 252.83 M 237.84 M 157.78 M 214.01 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Conmed were trading at $134.295 as of April 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 79.99%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Conmed is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.