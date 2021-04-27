Earnings Preview for Capstead Mortgage

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, April 28. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q1 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Capstead Mortgage reporting earnings of $0.16 per share on revenue of $37.01 million. In the same quarter last year, Capstead Mortgage reported EPS of $0.16 on revenue of $69.63 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent 0% change in company's EPS figure. Sales would be down 46.85% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.18 0.16 0.14 EPS Actual 0.15 0.16 0.18 0.16 Revenue Estimate 37.23 M 43.43 M 46.71 M 65.00 M Revenue Actual 31.39 M 37.61 M 48.16 M 69.63 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Capstead Mortgage were trading at $6.43 as of April 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.53%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Capstead Mortgage is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.