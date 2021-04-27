 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Raytheon Technologies: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2021 7:07am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 49.44% year over year to $0.90, which beat the estimate of $0.88.

Revenue of $15,251,000,000 declined by 16.25% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $15,360,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Raytheon narrowed FY21 adjusted EPS guidance from $3.40-$3.70 to $3.50-$3.70.

The company also narrowed sales guidance from $63.4B-$65.4B to $63.9B-$65.4B.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 27, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/o2sr3pci

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $82.07

52-week low: $51.13

Price action over last quarter: Up 23.66%

Company Description

Raytheon Technologies is a diversified aerospace and defense industrial company formed from the merger of United Technologies and Raytheon, with roughly equal exposure as a supplier to the commercial aerospace manufactures and to the defense market as a prime and subprime contractor. The company operates in four segments: Pratt & Whitney, an engine manufacturer, Collins Aerospace, which is a diversified aerospace supplier, and intelligence, space and airborne systems, a mix between a sensors business and a government IT contractor, and integrated defense and missile systems, a defense prime contractor focusing on missiles and missile defense hardware.

 

Related Articles (RTX)

Earnings Scheduled For April 27, 2021
10 Industrials Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
ROCE Insights For Raytheon Technologies
ComSovereign Acquires Communication Systems Solutions Provider Innovation Digital For $8M
Tech Companies Protest Sector Partiality Under US Chips Act: Bloomberg
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com