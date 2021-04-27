7 Stocks To Watch For April 27, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $17.52 billion before the opening bell. GE shares gained 0.2% to close at $13.57 on Monday.

Analysts are expecting Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) to have earned $15.82 per share on revenue of $51.70 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the closing bell. Alphabet shares rose 0.1% to $2,312.50 in pre-market trading.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported better-than-expected earnings and sales for its first quarter. Production was 180,338 vehicles in the first quarter, up 76% year-over-year, while deliveries climbed 109% year-over-year to 184,877. Tesla shares fell 2.5% to $720.00 in the pre-market trading session.

Analysts expect 3M Co (NYSE: MMM) to report quarterly earnings at $2.29 per share on revenue of $8.47 billion before the opening bell. 3M shares rose 0.2% to $200.00 in pre-market trading.

