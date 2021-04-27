 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For April 27, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2021 4:04am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For April 27, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $45.73 million.

• Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $2.88 billion.

• Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.62 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.

• Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $16.38 billion.

• Armstrong World Indus (NYSE:AWI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $241.83 million.

• Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $518.85 million.

• Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $301.23 million.

• First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $64.20 million.

• Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $3.57 billion.

• Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.

• Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.

• H&E Equipment Servs (NASDAQ:HEES) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $267.95 million.

• Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

• Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $31.41 million.

• Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.14 per share on revenue of $7.02 billion.

• Novartis (NYSE:NVS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $12.51 billion.

• NexPoint Residential (NYSE:NXRT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $51.95 million.

• Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $8.00 million.

• PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $5.31 billion.

• Polaris (NYSE:PII) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion.

• Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

• Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $175.67 million.

• UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $8.63 billion.

• UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $309.85 million.

• Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $187.53 million.

• FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $401.83 million.

• FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $668.71 million.

• Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $725.27 million.

• Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $100.14 million.

• Corning (NYSE:GLW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $3.13 billion.

• Waste Management (NYSE:WM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $4.02 billion.

• Aarons (NYSE:AAN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $428.35 million.

• BP (NYSE:BP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $58.92 billion.

• Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $414.23 million.

• DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $3.21 billion.

• First Commonwealth (NYSE:FCF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $95.97 million.

• JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.69 per share on revenue of $682.79 million.

• Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $4.79 billion.

• 3M (NYSE:MMM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.29 per share on revenue of $8.47 billion.

• Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $48.48 million.

• Stepan (NYSE:SCL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $508.07 million.

• Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $4.51 billion.

• TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $703.80 million.

• Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.

• Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.32 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.

• Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $15.36 billion.

• PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $198.21 million.

• MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $471.85 million.

• General Electric (NYSE:GE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $17.52 billion.

• PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $2.89 billion.

• Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $3.62 billion.

• Nomura Holdings (NYSE:NMR) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Centene (NYSE:CNC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $29.50 billion.

• First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $37.97 million.

• Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $166.57 million.

• Provident Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ:PROV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $9.05 million.

• Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $13.79 million.

• Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $890.36 million.

• United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $20.49 billion.

• AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $57.98 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• None (None:TEV) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• America Movil (NYSE:AMX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $12.56 billion.

• LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $39.50 million.

• NOV (NYSE:NOV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

• Olin (NYSE:OLN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.

• Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $61.26 million.

• Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $485.54 million.

• ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $122.45 million.

• First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $97.82 million.

• Calix (NYSE:CALX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $150.46 million.

• Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $165.90 million.

• Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $760.42 million.

• Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $696.29 million.

• Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $164.87 million.

• Vista Oil & Gas SAB (NYSE:VIST) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $79.54 million.

• Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $137.17 million.

• IDEX (NYSE:IEX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $634.85 million.

• None (None:MRG.UN) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $167.48 million.

• Yum China Holdings (NYSE:YUMC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $2.39 billion.

• First Interstate BancSys (NASDAQ:FIBK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $160.29 million.

• Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• UDR (NYSE:UDR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $301.75 million.

• American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $82.50 million.

• ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $390.32 million.

• Chemed (NYSE:CHE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.02 per share on revenue of $510.26 million.

• C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $4.39 billion.

• Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $594.09 million.

• Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $355.90 million.

• TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.

• Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $181.09 million.

• Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.

• Lydall (NYSE:LDL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $207.30 million.

• MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $565.67 million.

• Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $281.37 million.

• ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $2.78 billion.

• Principal Financial Gr (NASDAQ:PFG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $3.87 billion.

• Retail Opportunity (NASDAQ:ROIC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $68.07 million.

• Usana Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $301.47 million.

• Wesbanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $124.21 million.

• Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $3.21 billion.

• Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $41.03 billion.

• South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $50.63 million.

• A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $55.63 million.

• Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $673.13 million.

• Chubb (NYSE:CB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.54 per share on revenue of $7.68 billion.

• Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.17 per share on revenue of $6.98 billion.

• Edison (NYSE:EIX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $3.20 billion.

• Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $292.04 million.

• Four Corners Property (NYSE:FCPT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $45.30 million.

• F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.39 per share on revenue of $635.98 million.

• Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $54.52 million.

• Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $995.85 million.

• Matson (NYSE:MATX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $661.35 million.

• Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $7.01 billion.

• Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $473.66 million.

• PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.

• QCR Holdings (NASDAQ:QCRH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $43.82 million.

• QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $145.14 million.

• Stryker (NYSE:SYK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.99 per share on revenue of $3.95 billion.

• Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $119.78 million.

• Tremont Mortgage (NASDAQ:TRMT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $3.22 million.

• Visa (NYSE:V) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $5.55 billion.

• Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $639.14 million.

• AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $56.06 million.

• Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $3.99 billion.

• Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $2.30 billion.

• Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.05 per share on revenue of $6.25 billion.

• America Movil (NYSE:AMOV) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Artisan Partners Asset (NYSE:APAM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $285.53 million.

• Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $191.79 million.

• Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $159.70 million.

• CoStar Gr (NASDAQ:CSGP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.40 per share on revenue of $454.03 million.

• CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $16.95 million.

• EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $94.54 million.

• FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $236.97 million.

• iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSE:FM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.

• Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $15.74 per share on revenue of $51.53 billion.

• Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $15.70 per share on revenue of $51.55 billion.

• Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $3.72 per share on revenue of $194.56 million.

• Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $11.75 million.

• Haverty Furniture Cos (NYSE:HVT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $200.57 million.

• Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $37.77 million.

• Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $143.87 million.

• NCR (NYSE:NCR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.54 billion.

• PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $105.30 million.

• R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $532.46 million.

• Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $6.81 billion.

• None (None:SES) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $142.27 million.

• TFI International (NYSE:TFII) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $983.66 million.

• Ternium (NYSE:TX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.31 per share on revenue of $3.01 billion.

• Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ:VBTX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $75.21 million.

 

Related Articles (AAN + AAT)

Analyzing American Assets Trust's Ex-Dividend Date
The Past Week's Notable Insider Buys: Agree Realty, Avis Budget, Zoetis And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com