Recap: Waterstone Financial Q1 Earnings

Shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) decreased 0.5% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 229.63% year over year to $0.89, which beat the estimate of $0.66.

Revenue of $13,952,000 rose by 11.38% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $13,300,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Waterstone Financial hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $21.41

52-week low: $12.10

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.18%

Company Overview

Waterstone Financial Inc is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, It operates in two segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The community banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers, which include various types of loans, deposits, and personal investment services. The Mortgage Banking segment involves residential mortgage loans for the primary purpose of sale in the secondary market. The vast majority of its revenue comes from the community banking segment.